InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) versus Ctrip.Com International (OTCMKTS:CTRP) Critical Contrast

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88%

This is a summary of current ratings for InterCloud Systems and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ctrip.Com International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Ctrip.Com International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.31 $162.00 million $0.94 28.81

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

