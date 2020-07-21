Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,823,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

