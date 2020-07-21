Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Watson Rebecca’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

