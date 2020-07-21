Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 5th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

