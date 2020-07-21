Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

