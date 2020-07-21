Insider Buying: Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) Insider Purchases 30,500 Shares of Stock

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,931.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,393,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,170.89.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 30,500 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,717.70.

Titan Logix Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

