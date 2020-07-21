Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMB. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,656 ($20.38) to GBX 1,593 ($19.60) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,894.82 ($23.32).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,408.50 ($17.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0022634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 20.85 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

