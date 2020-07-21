Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.17. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.