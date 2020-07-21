IMI (LON:IMI) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 960 ($11.81) to GBX 1,055 ($12.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 810 ($9.97) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 994.50 ($12.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 937.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 941.92. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

