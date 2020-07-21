ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.