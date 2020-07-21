IBM’s (IBM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IBM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

