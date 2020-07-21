Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get Iamgold alerts:

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Iamgold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iamgold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.