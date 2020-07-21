Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $753,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,563.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,366.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,569.85.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

