Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

