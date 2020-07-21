Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

