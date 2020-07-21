Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 346,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

