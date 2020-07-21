Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

