Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Family Legacy Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

