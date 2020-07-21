Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.