HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYSE HFC opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.