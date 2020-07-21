HNI (HNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HNI has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.