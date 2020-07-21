Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

