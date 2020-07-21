Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

