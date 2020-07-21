Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

