Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,003. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

