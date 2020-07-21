Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

