Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

