Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 557,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

