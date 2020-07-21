Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $146,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.