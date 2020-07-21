Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,234.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $8,947,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,977 shares in the company, valued at $56,426,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,340 shares of company stock worth $15,362,610 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

PFSI stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

