Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Consumer Edge downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

