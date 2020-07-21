Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 15,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

TOT opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

