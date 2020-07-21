Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

MET opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

