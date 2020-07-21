Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 608,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

