Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

