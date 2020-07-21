Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

