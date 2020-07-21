Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,337,000 after buying an additional 812,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after buying an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

