Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

