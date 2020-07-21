Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

ACA opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.