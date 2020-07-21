Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 82.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

