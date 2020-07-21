Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

