Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 536,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 5,797.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 424,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sony by 3,265.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 326,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SNE opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.