Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

