Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

