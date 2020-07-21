Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 569,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

