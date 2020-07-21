Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 46.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 483.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,156.12 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,057.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

