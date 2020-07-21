Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

