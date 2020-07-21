Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. First Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

