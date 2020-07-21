Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

