Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $88.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,886,240. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

